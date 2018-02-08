0 Victim of identity theft speaks out after going to jail for no reason

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The victim of a mistaken identity arrest is back home in Memphis, and he blames Shelby County Deputies for the mix-up.

Quinton Braxton said he told anyone who would listen that he was not the man who committed the crime, yet he was still arrested.

FOX13’s Marius Payton broke this story and spoke with Braxton Wednesday afternoon. He said this should have been prevented.

He believes so, and we also realize there are many people locked up right now who have said “you got the wrong guy.” But Braxton told us the warrant picture and description that deputies had when he was arrested was not him, but they took him to jail anyway.

“The cell mates that was in jail like when I was getting ready to go they were like, 'Hey do you know you’re on the news?' You’re on the news? Man that’s messed up they got you in here,'” said Quinton Braxton.

Braxton is a free man but said his arrest never should have happened. He told us Shelby County deputies showed him this picture of the man wanted in Chattanooga for the warrant in Braxton’s name.

“He looked at the picture and he looked at me and said, 'No that is not him.'” Braxton said.

“I was telling him, y’all got the wrong person. Y’all blatantly sitting here looking at him so it was actually the officers fault,” remembered Sherman Gaters, Quinton’s boyfriend.

We showed the two pictures to former Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Collins who has decades behind the badge. We showed him the picture of the 5’5”, 145 pound Quinton Braxton, and the picture of the 6 foot, 195 pound that stole Braxton’s identity. “Night and Day difference. Oh boy. Ok. Wow. How could you,” he said.

Collins said he was a fugitive commander for Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and knows there are checks and balances in place to prevent mishaps like this from happening.

“There’s a verification process that’s real thorough to make sure you don’t lock up the wrong person, especially for a couple of days. A couple hours maybe, but a couple days is very egregious in my opinion,” Collins said.

“I blame them because they were like being careless. They knew it wasn’t me from that fact that they seen me and they seen the person right there. Like C’mon now,” said Braxton.

We reached out to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office about these allegations.

"We take this allegation very seriously, and it is under investigation. We were acting in good faith based on information on NCIC from Hamilton County," said SCSO.

FOX13 will continue to follow this story.

