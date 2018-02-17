Victims in I-40 shooting expected to recover

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A barrage of bullets that nearly took two lives didn’t take any Thursday afternoon.
RELATED: Two shot on I-40 near Chelsea, causing major traffic delays
Johnny Tate, stepfather of one of the victims, told FOX13 his stepson Josh was with a friend going about their business when the unthinkable happened.
“They were driving to the barbershop and all of a sudden, someone pulled beside them and started shooting,” Tate said.
Josh shot in both calves, and his friend shot multiple times in the chest and arms. Both are expected to be okay.
Tate told FOX13, Josh’s mother was calling to warn him of traffic. Little did she know, her son’s shooting was what caused it.
“She was calling to tell him about the traffic. That’s how she found out,” Tate said.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen arrested for raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone
- MPD searching for missing woman being held against her will
- Memphis mother kidnapped at gunpoint, forced to commit forgery
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}