Viewer turns to FOX13 for answers after ceiling caves in at Mississippi apartment complex

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Kamillah Cowan lives at the Vineyards in Olive Branch. Part of the ceiling of her apartment has caved in.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright back in Memphis to face murder charges
- Known drug dealer shot and killed in deputy-involved shooting, suspect detained
- Woman killed on busy stretch of I-240
- Investigators: Man dumped body of wife who never returned from Graceland trip
On Friday during the thaw, a sprinkler pipe broke and flooded her apartment. As FOX13's Tom Dees found out, Cowan said she isn't getting any answers from management and that they expect her to live in the apartment.
He will have a report on Cowan's situation and what is or isn't being done about it, on FOX13 News at 5.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}