0 Vigil held for after Arkansas man who drove in creek

ARKANSAS - A vigil was held Friday night to celebrate and remember the life of Dequan Crawford.

Crawford passed away after his car crashed during a storm and ended up in a creek off of I-55 in Crittenden County.

Crawford’s body was recovered Friday morning, a little more than 24 hours after he called 911 while standing on the hood of his floating car.

People had to walk a mile down the road to get to the vigil, that is how many cars were parked for Quan Crawford’s vigil.

“He was the life of the party, everybody loved him. And I guarantee you when you called him and asked him, can you do this for me? He's right there,” said Sheila Williams, Quan’s godmother.

Tonight the community showed up for Quan.

“The first thing he would say was I brought the hood out,” said Williams. “He is smiling, because of all the love that he has brought out.”

Williams teenage son was Quan’s best friend.

“They would rap about anything, and the dance moves that they would come up with. It was just like hilarious,” she said. “He’s taking it really hard.”

Quan’s impact was evident, in the smiles and the sorrow.

“He was a young fella, just 20 years old. Cut off, before he even began to live,” said Walter Cathy,

Quan’s Uncle who had driven up from Jackson.

“God wanted him more than we did,” said Williams.

With balloons, roses, and teddy bears, people created a memorial by the wreckage.

The bent wires and split wood were still there just one day after the crash and hours after Quan’s body was located.

“They actually called and told me that they had located him. We had high hopes, because we knew he was a warrior. And we knew that he was out there, hanging on somewhere,” said Williams.

As candles were lit, there were laughs in the crowd, as stories were shared and jokes were told.

For the ones that knew him best, they knew that is how Quan would have wanted it.

“He's having a ball up there, he's actually having a ball. So he's my sons angel now,” she said.”

The Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation into Quan’s death. They will be looking into how the crash happened.

FOX13 will continue to follow the story and report the results of that investigation.

