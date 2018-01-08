Violent weekend in Memphis leaves teenage girl killed, six others shot

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It has been a violent 24 hours in the 901 to say the least.

The first shooting happened around around 6:25 p.m. Saturday evening. According to MPD, two males were located shot in the 5200 block of Flowering Peach.

A third man was located less than a mile away at the Dixie Queen located at 5740 Mt. Moriah.

All three men were transported to Regional One in critical condition.

The next shooting happened less than four hours later in Raleigh.

According to Memphis Police, they responded to a shooting call around 10:13 p.m. in the 5000 block of Yale Rd. When MPD arrived on the scene they found a man shot.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The shootings didn't stop as the next one happened Sunday afternoon in Whitehaven where a 16-year-old boy was shot.

According to MPD, the shooting happened around 2:55 p.m. in the 400 block of W Shelby Drive.

The teen was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

The violence didn't stop as less than three hours later, a man was critically shot in Orange Mound.

Memphis Police told FOX13 they responded to a shooting call around 5:34 p.m. at the 800 block of Laurel St. When they arrived, one man was shot.

He was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Finally, the madness ended with the worst shooting of them all. A teenage girl was shot and killed in Whitehaven.

According to MPD, they responded to a shooting call around 5:41 p.m. at 31 Lydgate. When they arrived they found a teenage girl shot.

She was transported to Regional One in critical condition, but later died from her injuries.

