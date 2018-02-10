0 Virginia teen found dead in park to be laid to rest in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The city of Memphis will pay their respects tomorrow and celebrate the life of Jholie Moussa.

The 16-year-old went missing from her Virginia home in early January, her body was found two weeks later at a park near her home.

Jholie’s mother is from Memphis though, and her funeral is Saturday at 10:00 AM at Christ Missionary Baptist Church (494 South Parkway E.)

“[We had] a lot of supporters in Memphis. I got a lot of phone calls, a lot of prayers, text messaging from my community here in Memphis,” said Syretta Hill, Jholie’s mom.

Jholie Moussa lost her life at just 16 years old, but lived every day with passion. Her twin sister, Zhane, is now without her best friend.

“She was always singing, and she wrote songs, and she wrote poem and she wrote novels,” said her twin sister, Zhane Moussa.

“There was so much that she could do in this world. She wanted to be a journalist.”

Zhane and Syretta are in town for Jholie’s funeral.

The teen visited relatives here often, and Memphis followed her story.

The family is now hoping for more support across the country, to pass a law that addresses the issue of runaways and how they are handled by police.

“We didn't have a lot of support from law-enforcement, initially, in regards to helping find her,” said Syretta. “Just because you voluntarily left your house does not mean you voluntarily left your block.”

Jholie’s body was found two weeks after she went missing.

Shortly after the discovery, police had a person of interest, but no one has been arrested.

“The young man is not in custody, and he has not been charged.”

The family said these days kids are constantly a target.

“Make sure you know who your friends are,” said Zhane.

“Make sure your family knows who your friends are,” said Syretta.

“Snapchat is extremely dangerous, it's one of the most dangerous things only because you can't see, if you don't save your text. You can't see the texts back-and-forth,” said Zhane, who was with Jholie when she was texting a mysterious person through the app.

The family is hoping Jholie’s story resonates with other families and prevents a similar tragedy.

While they wait on justice, Saturday they plan to put that aside to mourn and celebrate.

One app Jholie’s mom recommends to other parents for safety, is Life360.

FOX13 will continue to follow this story as the family pushes for Jholie’s law.

