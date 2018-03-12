0 Volunteers from Local Institutions Come Together to Open Community Clinic

The Healing Center Wellness & Stress Clinic of Memphis made its public debut Monday morning.

A ribbon cutting was held at The Healing Center Full Gospel Baptist church in the Oakhaven Community.

Pastor Dianne Young said it’s a dream come true.

“My husband did his doctoral dissertation on having this type of facility where there can be a wellness and stress center,” Young said.

“We want to deal with that because we sometimes help with their health, but we forget that if they’re under too much stress then they’re going to get sick again.”

The clinic will offer free primary care, medication management, substance abuse and mental health counseling.

“This is a community that has a great need,” Young said. “There’s a food dessert. There’s so many things that this community lacks.”

The clinic will include three exam rooms and multiple rooms for classes and group meetings. The center will open one Monday a month and eventually open once a week in the next six months to a year.

Dr. David Stern, Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs for Statewide Initiatives at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center says the building has great potential.

“A nutrition program and fitness program are part of our clinic,” Stern said. “We’d like the fitness program to be right here in this building and as well to be right here in this community.”

UTHSC along with other local colleges will help to provide volunteers and services. Stern said he hopes the clinic will be able to provide optometry and dental services in the future.

The first day of service will be April 23 from 5-8 p.m.

