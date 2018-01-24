Walgreens robbed by two men in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are looking for two men who robbed a Walgreens in East Memphis.
The robbery took place around 12:37 p.m. at the Walgreens located at 5121 Quince, according to MPD. The location was robbed by two male suspects.
Trending stories:
- Memphis Jubilee Catholic Schools closing down
- 56-year-old Memphis woman strangled to death identified, arrest made
- Man shot and killed during attempted robbery on Keel Avenue
- Drake, Z-Bo, and Moneybagg Yo stop by Bartlett bowling center to hold private party
No weapon was implied.
One suspect wore a green bandana, and the suspects fled the scene in a red 4 door vehicle with TN tags - 4875B2.
Anyone with information should call police.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene, and we will have the latest info, on FOX13 News at 5 & 6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}