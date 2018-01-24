  • Walgreens robbed by two men in East Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are looking for two men who robbed a Walgreens in East Memphis. 

    The robbery took place around 12:37 p.m. at the Walgreens located at 5121 Quince, according to MPD. The location was robbed by two male suspects.

    Trending stories:

    No weapon was implied.

    One suspect wore a green bandana, and the suspects fled the scene in a red 4 door vehicle with TN tags - 4875B2. 

    Anyone with information should call police. 

    FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene, and we will have the latest info, on FOX13 News at 5 & 6. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories