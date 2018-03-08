Walmart to payout $15 million in bonuses to workers in Tennessee

Walmart is putting a little more money into most of its employees wallets, and that includes the Volunteer state.
In Tennessee, Walmart associates are receiving approximately $15 million in combined bonuses.
According to a news release by Walmart,
The bonuses, along with annual pay raises for its hourly field associates, are included in their March 8 paychecks. Between Q4 performance bonuses, tenure-based bonuses, pay increases and recent paid time off (PTO) cash-outs, more than $1 billion flowed to U.S. hourly associates during the months of February and March.
In January, Walmart announced plans to increase the starting wage for all hourly associates in the U.S. to at least $11, expand maternity and parental leave benefits, and provide a one-time cash bonus for eligible associates of up to $1,000. A new adoption assistance benefit of $5,000 per child – announced in conjunction with the other changes – went into effect Feb. 1.
Walmart associates earn quarterly bonuses as part of an overall incentive plan designed to reward associates whose stores achieve sales and customer service goals. Hourly associates in Tennessee earned more than $3.6 million following Q4 comp sales of 2.6 percent in Walmart U.S.
