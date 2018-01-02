  • Wanted gang member and two others arrested after MPD officer is struck by car

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people have been arrested after a Memphis police officer was struck, including one gang member.

    The incident happened Tuesday around 2:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Nina Drive. The officer was struck and was left injured in the lower leg area. He was sent to the hospital in non-critical condition.

    20-year-old Courtney Malone and two others were arrested, and another suspect is still at large.

    Malone was wanted in 'Operation: Dixie Homes Murda Squad.' A total of twenty-five people were indicted in the operation. They were charged with conspiring to sell and distribute heroin.

    The investigation centered around the distribution of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. Investigators seized approximately $200,000 in cash, 2.5 kilograms of heroin, 2 ounces of cocaine, approximately 1 ounce of marijuana, 5 firearms, and 11 vehicles.

