Water back flowing for Arkansas communities

ARKANSAS - Water is back flowing into the main tank in two Arkansas communities. This is according to Lake View Mayor Darrin Davis.
People have been without water in the cities of Lake View and Oneida, Arkansas for a week. There will not be much water pressure until around 4 a.m. Friday morning, but residents should be able to flush toilets their toilets Thursday night.
Everyone in that area is under a boil order for at least 3 days.
The state will test the water before the boil order is lifted.
