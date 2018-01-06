Water crisis in Helena-West Helena could result in rate hike for customers

0

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - This week’s water crisis in Helena-West Helena may result in higher water bills for customers in the rural Arkansas town.

Mayor Jay Hollowell told FOX13 he plans to recommend the city council hire an organization to study its water rates. He said the town needs additional revenue to pay for repairs to its outdated water system.

“I’m going to make a recommendation to the city council to engage a group to look at our rate structure,” Hollowell told FOX13’s Kristin Leigh during a phone call Friday. “They will come up with a recommendation, being mindful that we are one of the poorest communities in the United States.”

The town was depleted of about three million gallons of its water supply, when a 12-inch pipe in a remote area of town burst late Wednesday night, Hollowell said.

“When you have a crisis where people turn on the tap and there’s no water, it gets people’s attention,” Hollowell said, referring to the potential rate hike. “This is something the council and the water department have considered for some time,”

“When you've got a water system that's going down. it affects every body,” the Mayor added.

Water in Helena-West Helena is delivered to homes by a system of pipes, many of which are more than 50 years old.

The pipe that burst was originally equipped with valves that would have stopped the leaking water, but the equipment failed.

“We’ve got valves on each side where this split happened that were installed in 1965,” Hollowell said. “They’ve had no maintenance done since 1965. They don’t work.”

By Friday morning, crews managed to patch the split pipe. Hollowell said a permanent fix would be installed by next week, at the earliest.

He fears other pipes that service the town are in similar or worse condition.

“It’s a band aid right now,” Hollowell said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Helena-West Helena was established in 2006 when the eastern town of Helena combined with West Helena. Water customers on the eastern side of town were primarily impacted, although people in West Helena experienced low water pressure.

“The city of Helena is an old city,” Hollowell told FOX13. “Our water and infrastructure is very old. This is an indication of that.”

People who lost water pressure or who were impacted by the split pipe are advised to boil water. The advisory is in effect until the city can have the water tested for toxins that may have penetrated the water supply when the pipe burst.

The water crisis is an inconvenience to most of the people impacted by it, but it was potentially dangerous for the town’s only hospital.

“We were close to evacuating the hospital,” Hollowell said. “One of the tank that drained supplied the hospital.”

Helena Regional Medical Center uses a broiler, meaning water is its energy supply.

“They had a lady that just acme in for delivery,” Hollowell said. “They had four surgeries. They had one person on life support.”

“Our firemen were running all night long, keeping water in that truck that was pumping into the broiler system,” he added, thanking the city crews and first responders who have worked tirelessly during the crisis.

