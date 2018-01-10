  • Water rates to increase for MLGW customers

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Water rates will soon increase for MLGW customers. Memphis City Council made the decision Tuesday evening. Rates will increase by 1.5%.

    However, the gas rate hike was denied in a 5-8 vote. City Council also voted down an electric rate increase that was presented by MLGW. The 2.3% electric increase would have added $2.63 to bills starting in July.

    MLGW offered a resolution for its 2017 budget that accounts for the water rate increase. The council delayed budget vote for 2 weeks.

