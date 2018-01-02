Ways to save and stay warm during the dangerously cold weather

0

TENNESSEE - With a little prior planning in your home, there are some ways to not break the bank during the cold outbreak.

First, let mother nature be the heat source. Keep curtains open on the south side of your home to let natural sunlight in.

Keep curtains on north-facing windows closed to trap the warming sunlight.

Next, an ideal temperature for your thermostat in the winter is 68°. Try to keep it there, depending on your own personal preference.

Another tip is you can turn it down as low as 65° during the day so extra energy isn't used to reheat the home when you return.

You can also turn it down a few degrees when you're sleeping.

Next, insulate the heating and cooling ducts and repair any air leaks. Add insulation to attics, crawlspaces and any accessible exterior walls.

Seal it up! Caulk or weather-strip around windows and doors to prevent air flow.

And lastly, keep it clean. Change the air filter monthly. Dirty filters force the furnace to work harder.

You can keep it simple as well by adding an extra blanket or throw a rug down over cold hardwood or tiles floors.

A few little steps that can help your buck go a little further.



