0 Weather slows down construction on major North Mississippi bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The weather is causing havoc on commuters in North Mississippi by slowing down construction on a major bridge. The Coldwater Bridge was flooded out two years ago during heavy rains.

FOX13 discovered it's more heavy rain that is hampering construction and keeping business at a trickle in Coldwater, Mississippi.

Mike Hawkins owns the lamp and shade furniture outlet near the Coldwater Bridge. His business has suffered since the bridge went out two years ago.

Trending stories:

"Well it cut sales in half is what it's done. We don't do near the business we had," Hawkins said.

Northern District Engineer Mitch Turner shared with us that MDOT had hoped to have the bridge open several months ago.

"The struggle mainly with this project has been the weather particularly in November and December and January and end of February," Turner said.

Here is what we found out: Even if the work is done on the paving by March 1st, there will still be work that will have to be done afterwards like the railings. It has to be dry for that as well, but they do think they will have the roadway open by March.

When the roadway reopens, estimates are as many as 3,200 cars will pass down the road a day.

It is also important because it can be used as an alternate route if there is a wreck on the I-55 bridge over the Coldwater River.

"Oh I am hoping it will mean everything because several businesses have shut down. We have managed to hang in there. Even though sales are halfway, we are all excited," Hawkins said.

Engineers told us the new bridge is 4 feet taller than the old bridge to prevent flooding in the future.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.