Wednesday night crash leaves one man dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A South Memphis man is dead after a serious crash on S. Lauderdale and Davant.
Investigators told FOX13 they were called to the scene at 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
MPD said a vehicle struck a pole. Both the driver and passenger were exported in critical condition to Regional One.
The driver later died from his injures. Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Anthony Jones.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}