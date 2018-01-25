  • Wednesday night crash leaves one man dead in South Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A South Memphis man is dead after a serious crash on S. Lauderdale and Davant.

    Investigators told FOX13 they were called to the scene at 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

    MPD said a vehicle struck a pole. Both the driver and passenger were exported in critical condition to Regional One.

    The driver later died from his injures. Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Anthony Jones. 

