  • Wendy Williams taking three weeks off after Graves' disease diagnosis

    Updated:

    Wendy Williams announced on Wednesday she is taking time off from her show. 

    The TV personality announced she has Graves' disease. It is an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid. 

    Trending stories:

    Her Doctor prescribed her three weeks of vacation. But, Williams joked she will only be taking two. 

    Williams also fainted during her show on Halloween. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories