Wendy Williams taking three weeks off after Graves' disease diagnosis

Wendy Williams announced on Wednesday she is taking time off from her show.
The TV personality announced she has Graves' disease. It is an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid.
Her Doctor prescribed her three weeks of vacation. But, Williams joked she will only be taking two.
Williams also fainted during her show on Halloween.
