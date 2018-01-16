West Memphis Fire Department battles motel fire

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - The West Memphis Fire Department worked an early morning fire.
The fire sparked around 3 a.m. at the Crown Inn Motel located in the 4000 block of East Broadway.
No one was inside and no injuries were reported to any fire personnel.
FOX13 spoke with Lt. Roger Lancaster of West Memphis Fire and he said they haven't dealt with fires like this before.
"It's something that we're not used to. We're not used to this cold weather, we're not used to this kind of snow, but the guys stepped up and got the job done," Lancaster said. "It's all about teamwork and that's pretty much what we did tonight."
The level of damage is unclear at this time.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
