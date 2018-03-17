West Memphis man sentenced to 152 years in prison

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A West Memphis man will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Jaylen Farmer, 21, was convicted by a Crittenden County jury Friday night of one count of Attempted Capital Murder, sixteen counts of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm from a Vehicle, one count of Fleeing, and eighteen counts of Using a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
Farmer was one of two men charged when a passenger in a vehicle opened fire at a West Memphis Police Officer during a routine traffic stop on May 19, 2017. The officer was trying to pull the vehicle over for a traffic violation when Farmer leaned out of the window with an AK47 rifle and opened fire on the officer, striking his patrol vehicle several times.
A jury of six men and six women found Farmer guilty on all charges and recommended he be sentenced to forty-eight years for Attempted Capital Murder, eight years for Fleeing, and a total of ninety-six years for the sixteen counts of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm from a Vehicle, to be served consecutively. Circuit Judge John Fogleman followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Famer to a total of 152 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
