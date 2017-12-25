West Memphis Omegas make Christmas special for kids in need

0

ARKANSAS - Days leading up to Christmas, the men of the Xi Rho chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated provided toys to more than 50 children in Eastern Arkansas.

A majority of the kids who were given toys were members of the Wonder City Boys and Girls Club in West Memphis. 16 Bikes were also given to children through the chapter’s Lifting as We Climb Mentoring Program initiative.

Xi Rho director of public relations, Jeremy Pierre, said the goal this year was to gather as many names of kids who were in jeopardy of having no gifts this Christmas.

“We know we live in a time where some families are in a crunch for money and a Christmas gift for the kids fall to the bottom of the list.” Pierre said.

Xi Rho Basileus, Willie Rodgers, said the Tuesday before Christmas the men of Xi Rho gathered at the West Memphis Walmart and took over the toy section, buying as many toys as possible.

“Just putting a smile on the kids face was more than an enough to let us know we accomplished our goal,” Rodgers said.

Throughout the months of November and December, the chapter collected bikes for children that were also given out the day before Christmas. It was the first year the chapter had the bike drive. Rodgers said it’s an initiative the chapter will continue in years to come.

“One little girl told me she prayed for a bike, her mother couldn’t afford it and we made it happen. That’s what Omega Psi Phi is known to do, making it happen,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said as the chapter continues to have the bike drive. He said every year they will work hard to make the drive bigger and better to bless more kids.

“It’s just feels good to give a needy kid an opportunity to have a decent Christmas was our goal,” Rodgers said.

The next outreach event the chapter will have is the annual Rodney “Koolaid” Riley Talent Hunt which will offer an opportunity for high school students around Eastern Arkansas to perform talents and win scholarship money.

The Talent Hunt is scheduled to take place Jan. 27, 2018 at the West Memphis Civic Center.

Admission for children is $5, for adults $7. The show starts at 6pm.

