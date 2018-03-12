West Memphis teen missing since January

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A West Memphis teen is missing, and police need your help finding her.
On Jan. 25, officers were dispatched to 2841 Oak Crove to a female runaway call. Officers made contact with Clent Lewis, complainant, he said the his daughter, Chasidy Lewis was last seen on Jan. 24 at approximately 5 p.m. when she left the house.
Lewis told police she thinks her daughter may be at her boyfriend’s residence in the Orange Mound area of the City of Memphis.
Chasidy was last seen wearing black knee high boots, black tights and a gray jacket. Lewis also told me that Chasidy may be using her sister Emma Lewis' name and SSN.
If anyone has information on this person or her location please contact the WMPD at 870-735-1210.
