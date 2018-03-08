0 What is going to happen to Tubby Smith?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis basketball fans want to know the future of the UofM’s Men’s basketball program, as rumors circulate about Head Coach Tubby Smith being replaced by former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway.

Hardaway is a former NBA All Star, who is currently the head coach at East High School in Memphis.

FOX13 asked President David Rudd to put the rumors to rest at Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting. It’s an interview you will only see on FOX13.

“Is Tubby Smith going to be the men’s basketball coach next year?” FOX13’s Kristin Leigh asked Rudd.

“Tubby Smith is our basketball coach,” Rudd said, refusing to answer the question. “We evaluate our coaches on an annual basis.”

Kristin responded by asking Rudd, “Have you been talking to Penny Hardaway?”

“Tubby Smith is our basketball coach,” Rudd repeated. “We will evaluate our coaches on an annual basis, and I’m not going to make another comment.”

Smith was asked about the rumors at a planned press conference Wednesday afternoon.

“It is what it is,” Smith said. “I’ve been in this business a long time. But I’m proud of how our team has responded this year, and how we’ve competed.”

No board members addressed the rumors at the regularly-scheduled Board of Trustees meeting, not even during a presentation by Athletic Director Tom Bowen about the department’s revenue.

The struggling basketball program was put on display when Bowen showed a graph showcasing 10 years of ticket sales.

Individual ticket sales for men’s basketball has remained relatively flat from 2008 through 2017.

Revenue from season ticket sales has dropped significantly, from nearly $5 million in in 2015 to about $3 million in 2017.

When asked about the declining revenue, Rudd said he’s “concerned about every aspect of the university.”

“if you look at where we were five years ago, we're in a remarkably better spot,” Rudd said.

Other revenue sources in the athletic department, such as the football program, have improved in recent years.

Revenue from season ticket sales at the Liberty Bowl have nearly doubled since 2015.

“Specifically for basketball, how do you get seats filled in the FedEx forum?” Leigh asked Rudd.

“Well that's what our athletic program is going to do,” Rudd said.

Fans and UofM students like Calvin Austin believe a new coach may be the answer.

“I think right now we need a younger guy who’s in the city, who’s part of the city,” Austin said. “Obviously, who better than Penny Hardaway for the job?”

