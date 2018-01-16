0

What makes modern activism successful? We put that question to one of the city’s leading young activists.

Tami Sawyer calls social media ‘a great gift’ in modern activism adding, “for spreading the word, for people being able to see things happen in real time. For us to be able to control our own narrative.”

Sawyer is the head of TakeEmDown901, a group that pushed for the removal of Confederate statues in Memphis.

She said the immediacy is the biggest change from the early days of the civil rights movement that Martin Luther King Jr. was so pinitol in.

“When photographers traveled form the north and took pictures back up and put them in large papers or sent them over the wire,” Sawyer added.

Sawyer said she’s aware of the critics who say social media polarizes the country – even puts democracy in jeopardy – allowing people to only seek out their views adding, “You can't hide where before you could say, 'Oh things are great because you know before people weren’t forced to share the ideals.'”

If history is to provide a teachable moment on this MLK Day, we asked Sawyer what she thinks he would say about Memphis today? “He would definitely tell us we still have a long way to go - through 50 years, what we could have accomplished there have been many setbacks,” Sawyer said.

So what is success in activism? In the words of MLK, "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter."

Sawyer said the re-segregation of public schools, mostly people of color, is not the dream MLK had.

