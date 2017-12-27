New owners securing protection for parks that previously held Confederate statues

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s been six days since the City of Memphis sold two public parks to a nonprofit group to make way for the removal of two Confederate statues.

The new owners told FOX13 they are working on a plan to provide permanent security for the parks.

The removal of the Jefferson Davis and Nathan Bedford Forrest statues meant the City of Memphis was no longer responsible for protecting the parks they once looked over.

Memphis Police said after the properties were sold to Memphis Greenspace Incorporated, as a courtesy they provided security the day after.

MPD said the officers who were assigned to watch over the statue for the last several months have been put back on the streets.

Gene Ingram said the only thing worth protecting are the graves of Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife.

"I'm 75 years old. I thought it would never happen,” Ingram said.

Memphis Greenspace President, Van Turner was not available for an interview but told FOX13 the executive board of the company is discussing the option of outsourcing security for the park.

Memphis Police Department told FOX13 Sky Cop cameras that are monitored from the Real Time Crime Center will remain at the parks.

In the past two years Memphis police have made several arrests and charged people with vandalism after spray painting on the grave.

"In my 75 years I've never seen anything other than some graffiti on there a couple times,” Ingram said.

Memphis Police said they have not been asked by Memphis Greenspace to provide any additional security at the park.

"People of Memphis have been good people,” Ingram said.

Memphis Greenspace President Van Turner couldn’t give us a specific date on a security plan. The plan to protect the Health Sciences and Fourth Bluff Parks will be released very soon.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.