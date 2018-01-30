  • When is the Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse coming to Memphis?

    By: Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - YOUR COMPLETE MEMPHIS GUIDE TO A SUPER BLUE BLOOD MOON LUNAR ECLIPSE:

    (and no. this is not the beginning of an apocalyptic movie scene)

    (even though this is the first time it's occurred in more than 150 years).

    It's a scary name - so lets break it down.

    SUPER MOON: basically means it's closer to us than normal. That can make it (during certain times) appear larger and brighter.

    BLUE MOON: has nothing to do with color. simply means we're seeing a "full" moon twice in one month which is relatively rare

    BLOOD MOON: has no vampire or zombie connections. just means it will take on a BRIEF reddish glow as we view it through the prism of our atmosphere.

    LUNAR ECLIPSE: when the moon appears darkened as it passes through the earth's shadow

    RECAP:

    No cape. No blue. Briefly red. Partially darkened.

    Super blue blood moon lunar eclipse.

    (also a great band name)

    WHEN AND WHERE'S THE BEST TIME TO SEE IT IN MEMPHIS:

    This all goes down the MORNING of Wednesday January 31st (tomorrow) -

    * First, it will be cold. Near (or below) freezing - so bundle up.

    * Skies will be partly cloudy - good chance of getting eyes on it.

    * 5:48 am - partial eclipse begins, reddish hue beginning

    * 6:51 am - total eclipse begins, moon should appear mostly red

    *** 6:56 am - BEST TIME TO SEE MAXIMAL ECLIPSE IN MEMPHIS - moon will be near the horizon; recommend going to the highest nearby point or find unobstructed view

    * 7:01 am - moonset (below horizon)

    There you have it - everything you need to know to enjoy this unique event.

