0 When is the Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse coming to Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - YOUR COMPLETE MEMPHIS GUIDE TO A SUPER BLUE BLOOD MOON LUNAR ECLIPSE:

(and no. this is not the beginning of an apocalyptic movie scene)

(even though this is the first time it's occurred in more than 150 years).

It's a scary name - so lets break it down.

SUPER MOON: basically means it's closer to us than normal. That can make it (during certain times) appear larger and brighter.

BLUE MOON: has nothing to do with color. simply means we're seeing a "full" moon twice in one month which is relatively rare

Want to know the best times in Memphis to see the SUPER BLUE BLOOD MOON LUNAR ECLIPSE?



I've got it all for ya' right here:https://t.co/JZKBcNQCFA@FOX13Memphis — Joey Sulipeck FOX13 (@joeysulipeck) January 30, 2018

BLOOD MOON: has no vampire or zombie connections. just means it will take on a BRIEF reddish glow as we view it through the prism of our atmosphere.

LUNAR ECLIPSE: when the moon appears darkened as it passes through the earth's shadow

RECAP:

No cape. No blue. Briefly red. Partially darkened.

Super blue blood moon lunar eclipse.

(also a great band name)

WHEN AND WHERE'S THE BEST TIME TO SEE IT IN MEMPHIS:

This all goes down the MORNING of Wednesday January 31st (tomorrow) -

* First, it will be cold. Near (or below) freezing - so bundle up.

* Skies will be partly cloudy - good chance of getting eyes on it.

* 5:48 am - partial eclipse begins, reddish hue beginning

* 6:51 am - total eclipse begins, moon should appear mostly red

*** 6:56 am - BEST TIME TO SEE MAXIMAL ECLIPSE IN MEMPHIS - moon will be near the horizon; recommend going to the highest nearby point or find unobstructed view

* 7:01 am - moonset (below horizon)

There you have it - everything you need to know to enjoy this unique event.

