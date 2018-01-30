When is the Super Blue Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse coming to Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - YOUR COMPLETE MEMPHIS GUIDE TO A SUPER BLUE BLOOD MOON LUNAR ECLIPSE:
(and no. this is not the beginning of an apocalyptic movie scene)
(even though this is the first time it's occurred in more than 150 years).
It's a scary name - so lets break it down.
SUPER MOON: basically means it's closer to us than normal. That can make it (during certain times) appear larger and brighter.
BLUE MOON: has nothing to do with color. simply means we're seeing a "full" moon twice in one month which is relatively rare
BLOOD MOON: has no vampire or zombie connections. just means it will take on a BRIEF reddish glow as we view it through the prism of our atmosphere.
LUNAR ECLIPSE: when the moon appears darkened as it passes through the earth's shadow
RECAP:
No cape. No blue. Briefly red. Partially darkened.
Super blue blood moon lunar eclipse.
(also a great band name)
WHEN AND WHERE'S THE BEST TIME TO SEE IT IN MEMPHIS:
This all goes down the MORNING of Wednesday January 31st (tomorrow) -
* First, it will be cold. Near (or below) freezing - so bundle up.
* Skies will be partly cloudy - good chance of getting eyes on it.
* 5:48 am - partial eclipse begins, reddish hue beginning
* 6:51 am - total eclipse begins, moon should appear mostly red
*** 6:56 am - BEST TIME TO SEE MAXIMAL ECLIPSE IN MEMPHIS - moon will be near the horizon; recommend going to the highest nearby point or find unobstructed view
* 7:01 am - moonset (below horizon)
There you have it - everything you need to know to enjoy this unique event.
