White supremacist shoots police officer, added to TBI's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list

KNOXVILLE - An East Tennessee man is at large after shooting at a police officer.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added Ronnie Lucas Wilson to its 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list. Wilson is wanted by Knoxville Police Department and TBI to face a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.
On January 11, a Knoxville police officer initiated a traffic stop on Wilson's car. Officials said Wilson got out of the car and began shooting at the officer, striking him at least once.
Wilson is described as white, 5'10", 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is a confirmed member of the Aryan Nations and has a history of violence. He's considered dangerous.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
There is a $2,500 reward for any information leading up to his arrest.
