White supremacist shoots police officer, captured overnight

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. - An East Tennessee man who was added to the TBI's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list was captured Saturday morning.
Ronnie Lucas Wilson was captured in Blount County.
Wilson was wanted by the Knoxville Police Department and the TBI to face a charge of Attempted First Degree Murder of a police officer.
According to the TBI, a Knoxville police officer initiated a traffic stop on Wilson's vehicle January 11th.
Officers said Wilson exited the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, then hit him at least one time.
Investigators received a call early early Saturday morning that Wilson was at a vacant home in Maryville.
Upon arrival, Wilson attempted to flee the home by jumping out a window.
He was immediately taken into custody by deputies.
