Whitehaven house destroyed by fire

    Memphis Fire Department is on scene of a house fire in Whitehaven. 

    The flames broke out just after 2:30 this morning on the 4300 block of Hudgins. 

    One man escaped the fire unharmed.

    FOX13 is working to learn what sparked the fire, however, officials suspect it started in the back of a carport utility room. 

