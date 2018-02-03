0 Mid-South man accused of kidnapping, beating girlfriend had violent past

DYERSBURG, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned new information about Charles Cook, the Dyersburg man in jail for brutally beating his girlfriend and holding her captive.

RELATED: TN woman escapes after being kidnapped and beaten by boyfriend

Charles Albert Cook is no stranger to violent acts.

According to a report FOX13 received from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, it shows the 32-year-old has been arrested several times for violence.

Trending stories:

The report explains his very first arrest in 2016 for aggravated assault in Dyer County.

In 2016, Cook was arrested four times for assault, violating a protection order, and failure to appear in court. The violence continued into 2017.

In March of that year, Cook was charged with two counts of domestic assault.

In September, Cook was convicted of aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

He was sentenced to 90 days in probation.

Right now, Cook is in the Lauderdale County Jail charged with theft, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

His girlfriend, Melissa, is recovering after her new boyfriend beat her and held her captive for five days. The two met recently on the Tinder dating app.

Melissa could be in the hospital for more than a week because her injuries are that severe.

Melissa’s father could hardly recognize her. “She don't look like herself. She is a beautiful girl. She don't look like herself and I just can't believe it,” said Ronnie, Melissa’s father.

The woman injuries were so great, her family struggled to list them all.

“Her back is fractured, a couple of ribs, on each side, are broken,” said Ronnie.

“She has a broken jaw,” said Aunt Jeannie. “She is bruised, seriously, from her head to her toes. Her whole body. He hit her with a stick. He hit her with his fist.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.