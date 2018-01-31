0 Who is Christopher Roby? Man who stabbed MPD officer, threw bombs at others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man accused of stabbing a Memphis police officer Tuesday night and throwing a bomb at police served his country as a marine and worked as a security guard.

Around 7:30 Tuesday night, detectives were called to a home along Carrington Road. Detectives said Christopher Roby was inside and became combative, while armed with a knife.

That weapon was used to stab an officer, trying to help. Roby who attacked, then told officers there would be several 'loud noises' over the next few days.

MPD responded by bringing in its Bomb Squad equipped with a robot. Shortly after their arrival, a loud boom echoed through the area. A resident said he had to seek cover inside his home for hours. Roby now faces 11 charges including attempted murder.

Tuesday night was not the first time Memphis police arrested Christopher Roby.

"He was my son. What do you want to know?" asked Helen Cox, Roby’s mother.

Cox told FOX13 about the mental illness her son suffers and his arrest for stabbing a police officer.

“He was paranoid. Like I said, he had post-traumatic stress disorder, and he was just assuming somebody was trying to do something to him," said Cox.

FOX13 searched Christopher Roby's Facebook page. We found pictures of him in marine combat fatigues and what appears to be homemade explosives.

According to an affidavit, investigators found pipe bombs rigged with a mouse trap outside his mother's home.

"I could not believe it because he has never been a violent person," said Delois Hallom.

Families forgive and forget. FOX13 dug into Roby's background and found a January 2016 affidavit charging him with aggravated assault.

The incident began as a family argument, but detectives said Roby pointed a gun at two cousins and shot one named Derek Hallom.

"I will kill you," the report says Roby shouted before wounding Hallom who ran away but collapsed.

According to the affidavit, Roby gave a statement to police admitting, "that he shot Derek Hallom."

"He shot your son?" FOX13 asked Delois Hallom who replied, "He shot him," but Hallom survived.

Records show Roby worked as a security guard after serving 3 tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The family told FOX13 he worked at the Memphis VA Medical Center but was fired.

Now facing years in prison if convicted, the family hopes Roby will get the mental healthcare he needs but refuses.

"He just needs some kind of self-control or help. It is not all right up in here," said Delois Hallom.

