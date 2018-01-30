0 Who is going to represent Sherra Wright?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Attorneys continue to negotiate who's going to represent Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife and accused killer, Sherra Wright.

FOX13 was in court as fellow suspect, Billy Ray Turner plead not guilty Monday morning.Turner has an attorney ready to discover what evidence prosecutors have. Attorney John Keith Perry told FOX13 he's got "a hell of a lot of work. We investigate, break the file down. Look at everything that everybody ever said over a seven year period."

Sherra Wright still has to wait for anyone to legally work on her behalf to prove her innocence. The ex-wife of Lorenzen Wright has not come to terms with the lawyers who want to defend her. Attorney's Blake Ballin and Steve Farese Junior are ready to team up to be her lawyers.

Ballin told FOX13 after the Turner's hearing he and Sherra have negotiated.

"We have negotiated our terms. She has to talk with her family. We all have to make some decisions," Ballin said.

Wright and Turner are considered codefendants, both charged with conspiring, attempting and killing Lorenzen Wright in 2010.

"I don't know what are the positions these two defendants will take. You have cases where codefendants are aligned in their defense and you have cases codefendants are against each other," Ballin told FOX13.

Both attorneys are beginning to repeat the same taking points. For example, why did it take police and prosecutors seven years to indict Turner and Wright in such a high profile murder investigation of a local celebrity?

"It is a seven year head start and it took them seven years to get an indictment return. That said, it is a lot of work that needs to be done," said Attorney Perry.

