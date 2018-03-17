0 Who is Raylon Bell: The man MPD says was a 'person of interest' in kidnapping Zoe Jordan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was an exhaustive search that lasted nearly 12 hours, Friday night into Saturday morning.

"We called in everyone that was able to come in," Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said.

City, county and state officers worked to find the now 11-month-old Zoe Jordan. Detectives issued an Amber Alert after a man drove away with her mother's car with Zoe inside.

Investigators sent out surveillance pictures of the man detectives were trying to track down. Soon after, police named Raylon Bell, 19, as a person they wanted to speak with in connection with the case.

"We are interviewing someone that's a person of interest," Director Rallings said. "But like I said, no charges have been filed."

FOX13's Jerrita Patterson had a chance to speak with Bell moments after being released from prison.

"I'm free," Raylon Bell exclaimed. "I ain't do that, ya heard me? I'm back where I belong, ya heard?"

Saturday morning, Bell was outside his Frayser home still in the police issued jumpsuit he was given after turning himself in.

"My first reaction was **** naw," Bell said. "Real talk that was my first reaction, like why?"

Bell's mother was upset, saying she felt her son was guilty until proven innocent.

"Y'all criminalized him, got his picture nationwide all the way in Arkansas--Little Rock, Arkansas," Bell's mother Phyllis Pratt said. "My brother calling me like what happened to my nephew?"

Raylon Bell said he was questioned for nearly six hours, and later released. He returned to the home where police came looking for him twice, hours before. He told FOX13, he was still unclear how and why he became a 'person of interest.'

The father of two said his only focus now is clearing his name after having his picture plastered across social media.

"The shares were going up by the minute," Bell said. "It's going to be all over the world saying I'm taking folks kids. That ain't me. Y'all got the wrong person."

Police seem to agree, following up with a message that states the teen was not facing charges.

The hunt for the person who took Zoe Jordan continues. Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with any information.

