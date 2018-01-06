Who is the Confederate 901?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Members of Confederate 901 are now in Memphis.
They are gearing up for Saturday’s resistance "ride" in protest of the removal of Confederate statues. There's no telling how many people will take part in the ride, but today leaders of Confederate 901 gave hints at what can be expected come tomorrow.
FOX13 pushed to speak with the leaders of the organization to find out more about who they are. Instead, they posted they would not be releasing any more statements until further notice.
The group, which has people coming from multiple states, has posted meet up spots for Saturday’s ride across the Mid-South. The ride is scheduled to make its way to Downtown Memphis around noon.
There is no indication as to how long the ride will last. Members of Confederate 901 have said if there is anything that happens beyond the ride, it will not be anything they're associated with.
MPD is aware of the ride and says they have planned accordingly. They say there could be possible lane closures or traffic could be diverted depending on how the day plays out.
