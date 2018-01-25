Who may represent Sherra Wright and why her arraignment hearing could be delayed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has confirmed two powerful defense law firms may be in Sherra Wright's corner during court Thursday.
It could delay her arraignment hearing. The Balin and Farese law firms are negotiating to team up and represent Wright.
She faces murder charges in connection with the 2010 death of her ex-husband, Lorenzen.
It is not the famous fathers, but their equally known sons who may represent Sherra Wright. Negations are still ongoing.
If Blake Balin and Steve Farese Jr. agree to represent Wright, they will ask the judge William Coffee to postpone her arraignment scheduled for Thursday.
By hiring the Balin and Farese firms, Sherra Wright apparently wants top shelf when it comes to her legal team.
Steve Foresee Jr. and Blake belong to family owned law firms that are generations old with a history of representing high-profile clients.
FOX13 is working to find out if they are taking on this case either pro bono or will charge a fee. Estimates could top more than $150,000.
If the two firms agree to defend Wright, the lawyers will ask for a delay in her arraignment for first-degree murder, conspiracy and attempted murder charges.
FOX13 has learned the Balin and Farese sons will ask the judge for a 30-day postponement.
