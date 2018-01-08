Who should pay for police protection over private land during protest?

FOX13 asked if the city will get reimbursed for providing a massive police presence to protect two privately owned parks during protests over the weekend?
As of Monday, the city is still totaling up how many officers, man hours and dollars were spent in overtime to block off and watch over two parks the city sold to Memphis Greenspace.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright waives extradition, will be sent back to Shelby County
- Bartlett movie theater mayhem: Police release new details on viral fight
- Memphis mega-church pastor accused of sexual assault
- Violent weekend in Memphis leaves teen girl dead, 6 others shot
A spokesperson from Mayor Jim Strickland’s office said, “If the city absorbs the entire cost, or if any other entities will be billed has not been determined.”
Councilman Worth Morgan, who sits on the Public Safety Committee, told FOX13 on Monday, “After seeing the violence in Charlottesville, we’re making every effort to protect any groups protesting or counter protesting.”
Calls to Memphis Greenspace and president, Van Turner were not returned. Before last weekend’s protest, MPD projected to blow through their OT budget by $5 million this fiscal year.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}