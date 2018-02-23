Who was Brandon Allen? The man killed alongside his wife in Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hearts were broken across the Mid-South when news surfaced that a Memphis couple was killed and left in a burning apartment located in the 3500 block of Tall Oaks Circle.
The body of Brandon Allen was found lying on the kitchen floor, and the body of his wife, Regina Allen, was found in the back bedroom. They were pronounced dead on the scene.
Aareon Berryman, 18, has been charged with their murders.
"I have to forgive in order to be strong for my grandchildren," said DJ Hewlett, Brandon's father, after learning Berryman had been charged in his son's murder.
FOX13 learned that Brandon Allen was a father of three and had eight siblings. Brandon and Regina married in 2014 but did not have any children together. The couple just celebrated Regina's 32nd birthday on Monday.
"Brandon wasn’t perfect, but Brandon was a hell of a father. He was a loving family man. He loved his family," said Hewlett.
