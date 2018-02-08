0 Who was the victim found on MPD's impound lot 49 days after being shot?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The search is on to identify the homicide victim found on the MPD impound lot.

We have learned police are actively trying to locate any family members of the dead man.

Memphis has a ton of open investigations right now connected to the body being found.

First and foremost, there is the homicide investigation, where one man was killed and another shot 4 times.There is also the investigation into internal mistakes made.

In the last 24 hours, we have learned the MPD wrote down the clothes the victim was wearing, but they never noticed the body underneath them.

Our cameras captured at least six squad cars on scene the night of the shooting, that is now homicide. All of the officers who were there are under scrutiny.

“An internal investigation has been opened, and I can assure you, I will get the answers as to why we failed to locate the victim inside the vehicle prior to yesterday,” said MPD Director Michael Rallings, at a news conference Tuesday.

The victim is a Hispanic immigrant. Police are still trying to locate his relatives before releasing his name, but he was having drinks with Pablo and another man on December 18 in Binghampton.

Three suspects rushed the car and tried to rob the men.

“They approached me from behind. I didn't see,” said Pablo. They demanded cash. Pablo refused. He was shot four times.

“Several times I was pretty close to dying,” said Pablo.

Pablo was at Regional One for more than a month recovering.

During that time, police interviewed him. Pablo said he told investigators there were two other men with him in the car.

Director Rallings disputes that, but said his department is investigating that claim.

Either way, investigators failed to go through the van thoroughly and notice the victim in the backseat.

Sources told FOX13 there is a photo from crime scene though, that clearly shows the dead victim in the back.

Pablo did not know the other victim well.

“Sometimes he asked me for work,” said Pablo, who pours concrete for a living.

Police said a missing person’s report was never filed for the man.

Pablo was not sure if he had family in the area, but did say he had a girlfriend.

As Pablo continues to recover at home, he is disappointed in the mistakes made and wonders if the man could have been saved.

“We are talking about people’s lives. This is not a game,” he said.

Right now, no MPD officers are on paid leave during the investigation. The MPD is looking at multiple units in the department and reviewing all their internal policies.

