Why potholes keep reopening in Memphis

    By: Kristin Leigh

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphians are complaining of potholes that are repeat offenders. 

    Neighbors want to know why potholes reopen days or weeks after City of Memphis employees fill them. 

    Robert Knecht, director of Public Works for the City of Memphis, said one of two mixes crews use to fill potholes is a temporary fix, and it costs twice as much as the more durable solution.

