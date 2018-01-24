Will MLGW try to raise bills again for customers?

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Another bite at the apple for MLGW to try and raise your gas and electric bill. The Memphis City Council may take up the issue again after voting down a rate increase for gas and electricity.

The utility company is sounding the dire financial alarm if it doesn't get rate increase and said a no vote will end up costing customers more money eventually. Retiring CEO Jerry Collins told FOX13 they need this spike.

Trending stories:

"Without this rate increase, we would have to curtail many of the capital improvement projects that are currently planned and many of them have to do with improving the reliability of the system," Collins said.

The city council has heard this plea before only to vote down rate hikes with the exception of water after many constituents told them to vote no. Council Chairman Berlin Boyd told FOX13 he voted no because the utility spent millions on smart meters.

"I think the priority should have been making sure the customer can maintain proper electricity during storms and that is due to a failing infrastructure," Boyd said.

To get council's approval before he retires, CEO Collins is expected to present new proposals for a lower rate increase but the costs will extended over several years. Councilwoman Patrice Robinson who chairs the MLGW committee on council told FOX13 she will vote yes but wants some type of assurances.

“We need replacements throughout the city. We need more wires underground. We need to start working on our infrastructure," said Councilwoman Robinson.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.