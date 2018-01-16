Will students have to make up school time due to snow days?

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Making up school days missed because of winter weather depends on which school district a student is in.

Shelby County Schools has 5 days already built into their yearly schedule students can miss because of bad weather. That’s according to board member and former chairman, Chris Caldwell.

Caldwell said if more than 5 days are missed, the Superintendent will most likely, with the help form teachers, come up with recommendations for make-up time.

Any make-up days would need board approval. The suburban districts of Collierville, Lakeland, Arlington and Millington all have the following policy, according to their websites, which says:

“Decisions on how and when to make up instructional time missed due to inclement weather are made by the district board of education.

To best account for all possible weather-related closings, these decisions are typically made following the winter weather season.”

A spokesperson with the Germantown Municipal School District said they have extra days built in, above what is required by the state. Once the inclement weather season is over, the district will evaluate and determine if make-up days are required and how they will be recovered.

A spokesperson said they will be sensitive to family schedules while placing student education as a priority.

DeSoto County Schools has already set make up days. Students will be in school on February 16th and 19th for the two days missed from the recent snow. The district said those dates were reserved for make-up purposes on the 2017-2018 school calendar.

Bartlett’s website was down and no one returned calls on Wednesday.

The districts in Crittenden County had little information on their websites, but recommend following their social media accounts for updates.

