Will the TBI investigate after a body was found on MPD impound lot?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has not received a request to launch their own internal investigation.
That would only happen if the district attorney requests it.
A spokesperson for DA Amy Weirich told FOX13 the TBI typically does not investigate another agency‘s policy or procedure.
Tonight at 6, Chief Investigative Reporter Jim Spiewak asks the mayor about his faith in the department to investigate how a body was left in a van of a crime scene for almost 7 weeks.
