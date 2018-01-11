  • Winter Storm Watch: How will the severe winter weather impact my commute?

    TENNESSEE - Potential severe weather has been the top story for the Mid-South. The big question is how this weather will impact out work day commute.

    At the time, T-DOT does not have any plans to treat the roads since the rain will wash the brine away.

    However, T-DOT crews are ready.

    There are 27,000 tons of salt and more than 400,000 gallons of brine on hand.

    Crews in West Tennessee are responsible for 9,600 lane miles of interstate and state routes. 

