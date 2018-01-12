Winter weather causing flight delays, cancellations in Memphis

The winter weather system that is moving through the Mid-South is impacting flights at Memphis International Airport.
RELATED:
Several flights have been canceled. They are:
- American flight 4689 to New York
- American flight 4608 to New York
- American flight 5878 to Phoenix
- Southwest flight 527 to Baltimore
- Southwest flight 1011 to Houston
Others have been delayed. They are:
- Delta flight 6285 to Detroit
- Delta flight 5443 to New York
- Delta flight 4667 to Minneapolis
Memphis International Airport spokesman Glen Thomas sent FOX13 the following information:
- Crews have been working since early this morning to keep runways clear.
- Our runways are currently open for arrivals and departures.
- While our runways are open, there have been several delays and cancellations, so we encourage passengers to check frequently with their airlines before traveling today—airlines rather than the airport will have the latest info on particular schedules.
- Passengers should also allow for extra time to get to the airport with the current road conditions.
- More updates to follow later!
For up-to-the-minute information about flight cancelations and delays, visit www.flymemphis.com.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}