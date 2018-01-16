Winter weather causing headaches for county and city officials

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Winter weather causes headaches for county and city officials because there are never enough of them to clear all the streets in time.

Investing the money in extra equipment is a tough sell to taxpayers when storms like we have had don't happen often.

Even with enough warning, a winter storm can be too much for a city like Memphis and a county like Shelby that doesn't get snow and ice often.

The two governments only have a combined 10 snow plow trucks.

Trish McDaniel is from Oklahoma and now lives in Memphis. She told FOX13, “When I came here, I was like you guys are not prepared, but I was like gosh we have snow trucks and all that stuff but they get there and do the job."

During the crippling winter storm of 2014, then mayor, A. C. Wharton, proposed hiring independent plow operators to help clear public buildings and small side streets as a way to deflect criticism for how his administration handled the weather emergency.

Using winter furloughed landscapers with trucks, plow blades who are licensed, bonded and insured is common practice in some northern cities.

FOX13 asked the Strickland Administration if it would be open to such an idea and we were told in an email:

"Winter weather in the North and Midwest are different than Southern cities. The climate in Memphis is such that it experiences infrequent years of snow related weather making hiring independent plow contractors impractical.”

- Arlenia Cole, Media Affairs Manager for the City of Memphis.

One reason is because in the Mid-South snow follows ice and plowing becomes limited. “When the predominant accumulation is ice, there is very limited ability to use plows,” said Cole in the email to FOX13.

“I am not sure that would help if the streets are not clear. How are you going to get the churches and the libraries if the streets are not clear? I am not sure that would be a good use of the money,” said Judy Upton of Memphis when FOX13 asked if she would be in favor of the City of Memphis hiring independent plow truck operators.

Shelby County didn't warm up to the idea when FOX13 proposed it to them as well. The reason given was fear of liability and possible property damage caused by someone other than their employees.

Trish McDaniel asked would plow truck drivers for hire offer their help for free if the situation was so extreme.

"I think if people were going to do that on their own without the city hiring them,” said McDaniel.

