Witness: 'I told you not to hit me,' Woman charged in boyfriend's shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman has been charged in the shooting death of her boyfriend.
29-year-old Franchesca Gray is charged with second-degree murder.
Memphis police said she killed her boyfriend early Tuesday morning after an argument at the Robinhood Park Apartments near Getwell Road. .
After she was arrested, she told police her boyfriend Amos Oyeleye was abusive. They started dating about five months ago.
The argument became heated and Oyeleye pushed her in the back of the head. A witness on the scene told police at some point Gray said "I told you not to hit me." Gray grabbed the gun and shot at him.
Gray said she did not mean to shoot him; she meant to scare him.
FOX13 Investigates obtained an arrest affidavit from November 23, 2017 for Oyeleye. He was charged with domestic assault. According to the arrest affidavit, Gray's injuries were so bad she had to have surgery to recover.
In 2011, Oyeleye was arrested for trafficking for sexual servitude. Officers were called to the The Budget Inn because they heard there was multiple runaway girls in hotel rooms with older men. Three teenagers and one adult woman told police they were forced into prostitution by Oyeleye.
