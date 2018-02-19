0 Witness intimidation and protection underreported and challenging in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s a crime that rarely gets reported, witness intimidation and coercion. It happens every week though, and can allow accused murderers back on the streets.

One mother was inside 201, when she saw the man who did not want her to testify with a competing story.

"He said, 'you know you and your family have death on your head right?'" said the woman, who did not want to be identified for her family's safety.

She had her 7-year-old daughter with her, and said it was not the last time they were threatened.

"I had to move out of my house because of the threat. Him sending his cousins to my house," she said. "They came to my house with guns. Threatening me, to open the door. Threatening to kick my door in. To kill me and my kids."

A police report confirms her story, something she almost didn't file.

"The guy was sending threats like, if you go to the police about this, 'You will die quicker.'"

This mother's situation is far from isolated.

