WMPD investigate possible threat at West Jr High

The West Memphis Police Department spent the night investigating a threat at West Jr. High School. According to police, detectives started working to find out where the threat originated from.
They found the original sender in Kentucky and learned that it was a prank shared through Snapchat.
Detectives said there is no legitimate threat with the message.
WMPD had extra police cars at the school as an added precaution.
WMPD said 'We would like to thank the parents who notified us of this and all of our community for their efforts to keep our schools safe."
