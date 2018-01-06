  • Woman, 2 kids dead following crash in Southeast Shelby County, 4 others critical

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people are dead following a crash in Southeast Shelby County, according to SCSO Pio.

    PHOTOS: 3 people dead following crash in Southeast Shelby County

    The crash happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Hills Dr & E Shelby Dr. SCSO Pio confirmed with FOX13 a woman and two kids died in the crash.

    We also learned four others are in critical condition following this crash.

    We are working to learn more, so keep checking back for updates.

    FOX13 will have a LIVE report from the scene, on FOX13 News at 9.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories