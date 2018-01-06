Woman, 2 kids dead following crash in Southeast Shelby County, 4 others critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people are dead following a crash in Southeast Shelby County, according to SCSO Pio.
PHOTOS: 3 people dead following crash in Southeast Shelby County
The crash happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Hills Dr & E Shelby Dr. SCSO Pio confirmed with FOX13 a woman and two kids died in the crash.
Three dead after an accident in SE Shelby county. MASSIVE SCENE involving responders from multiple agencies. Others injured. pic.twitter.com/AHYAM5aVCA— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) January 6, 2018
We also learned four others are in critical condition following this crash.
We are working to learn more, so keep checking back for updates.
FOX13 will have a LIVE report from the scene, on FOX13 News at 9.
