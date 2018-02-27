  • Woman breaks into Germantown home, and you won't believe what she took

    Updated:

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A woman is wanted by police after stealing an unlikely item from another woman's refrigerator. 

    Germantown Police Department told FOX13 the incident happened Thursday in the 6500 block of Poplar Woods Circle South a little before 10:00 p.m.

    The suspect entered the unlocked residence and took Capri Suns out of the woman's refrigerator. 

    The woman contacted police, but no arrests have been made.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories