Woman busted for trying to bring cocaine-filled Bible into jail, sheriff says

A Corinth woman found herself in an unholy situation after she brought a Bible with cocaine to the Alcorn County jail, the sheriff said.
Jolona Nicole Lambert glued pages together and put the cocaine in between. She then tried to bring it into the jail, but was stopped.
It is not clear how much cocaine the sheriff said she put between the pages, or the size of the Bible.
She was arrested and charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, according to the sheriff.
Lambert's bond was set at $5,000.
